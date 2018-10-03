Pennsylvania Police Respond to Incident at Fethullah Gulen Compound

Turkish Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen lives in exile in the US, while Ankara demands his extradition to Turkey. According to Turkish authorities, his movement was behind the failed coup of July 2016.

A security guard at the compound near Saylorsbur fired a warning shot at a suspected armed intruder, forcing him to flee, and then called the police, Gulen’s spokesman told local news broadcaster WNEP on Wednesday. According to the spokesman, no person was injured in the incident.

#BREAKING: PA State Police are currently respond to the Pennsylvania compound of Turkish cleric @FGulencomEN who Turkey has reportedly demanded by extradited out of the US. Compound is located in Monroe County, PA. pic.twitter.com/peGim2xU3C — Intel Doge (@IntelDoge) 3 октября 2018 г.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence setting up a perimeter around the Turkish compound on Mt. Eaton Road. Neighbors were told to stay inside and tell us they’re searching for a man dressed in black carrying a gun. @brcnews13 pic.twitter.com/pwpk43uj4z — Nicole Walters (@imnicolewalters) 3 октября 2018 г.

Turkey has accused Gulen, who has been living in the United States since 1999, and his followers of orchestrating the coup in 2016, while the cleric denied the allegations. Following the clashes, at least 80,000 people, including officials and military staff, have reportedly been arrestedby the Turkish authorities.