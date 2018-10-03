Trump Fell 138 Spots in Forbes 400 List of Richest Americans Over Last 3 Years

The president sits at 259th place in the fresh Forbes ranking, while in 2015 he occupied the 121st spot. During this time, Trump’s personal wealth fell from $4.5 billion to $3.1 billion, according to the magazine.
Not only was his personal brand affecting his business, which mainly includes the development and management of real estate, but the commercial spaces that he owned were losing their worth and tenants due to the rise of e-commerce, Forbes said in a special investigation released on Tuesday.
How Trump is trying—and failing—to get rich off his presidency:https://t.co/jI3NFbE7pf pic.twitter.com/JgqPXks5cg— Forbes (@Forbes) October 2, 2018
