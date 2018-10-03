Register
09:32 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly,

    WATCH: Trump Publicly Doubts Kavanaugh Accuser’s Credibility

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    After days of restraint, the US president has expressed his opinion on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony during a supporter rally.

    During his rally on Tuesday night in Mississippi, Trump raised questions about whether Ford’s testimony could be considered credible.

    READ MORE: Trump on Kavanaugh Investigation: ‘Very Scary Time for Young Men in America'

    “'How did you get home?' I don't remember. 'How did you get there?' I don't remember. 'Where was the place?' I don't remember. 'How many years ago was it?' I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," he said, imitating Ford’s testimony during Senate hearings while addressing his supporters in Southaven, Mississippi. He also added that all she remembered she drank one beer, “and a man's life is in tatters. A man's life is shattered,” he said, referring to Kavanaugh.

    The US president also cast doubt on Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and who was interviewed by NBC earlier Tuesday. “Did you see that interview?” Trump said “This woman had no clue what was going on. No clue. Yet she made the most horrible charges against a…great father, great husband.”

    Trump’s doubts about Ford sparked outrage among her attorneys. Michael Bromwich, an ex-Department of Justice prosecutor, who sat near Ford during her testimony, called Trump a “profile in cowardice.”

    “A vicious, vile and soulless attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.” Bromwich commented Tuesday.

    Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke attacked the president for his comments, saying that Ford should be treated with dignity and “not demeaned and belittled by the President of the United States.”

    Speaking to reporters in Washington earlier, Trump said that “It's a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of,”  he said to the reporters in the White House, adding “my whole life, I've heard you're innocent until proven guilty. But now you're guilty until proven innocent.”

    Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women: Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Swetnick for incidents that took place over 30 years ago. Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations. The FBI is currently conducting a background investigation on Kavanaugh with the report being expected to be released on Friday.

    Related:

    Trump on Kavanaugh Investigation: ‘Very Scary Time for Young Men in America’
    Kavanaugh Testimony May Haunt Him As Supreme Court Justice
    Kavanaugh’s Classmate: ‘Brett Has Not Told the Truth’ About His Drinking Habit
    Kavanaugh Vote Delayed, FBI to Investigate; Cosby Behind Bars; Friday Panel!
    Kavanaugh’s ‘Visceral Rage’ at Hearing Earns ‘Failing Grade’ - Lawyer
    Tags:
    Sexual Misconduct, allegations, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse