Facebook Finds No Evidence Hackers Accessed Apps Via User Logins

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook has found no evidence that hackers accessed third-party applications by using user login information during the recent security attack that affected 50 million accounts, Product Management Vice President Guy Rosen said in a press release.

Last week Facebook said hackers exploited vulnerabilities in the social media platform’s code to use the "view as" feature to control user accounts.

"We have now analyzed our logs for all third-party apps installed or logged during the attack we discovered last week," Rosen said on Tuesday. "That investigation has so far found no evidence that the attackers accessed any apps using Facebook Login."

Rosen said the social media giant fixed the vulnerability and reset access tokens for a total of 90 million accounts.

