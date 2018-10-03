Facebook Finds No Evidence Hackers Accessed Apps Via User Logins

Last week Facebook said hackers exploited vulnerabilities in the social media platform’s code to use the "view as" feature to control user accounts.
"We have now analyzed our logs for all third-party apps installed or logged during the attack we discovered last week," Rosen said on Tuesday. "That investigation has so far found no evidence that the attackers accessed any apps using Facebook Login."
Earlier, Facebook said hackers exploited a vulnerability in the social media platform's code to use the "View As" feature to control accounts. The investigation started in the wake of the incident.
