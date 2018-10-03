New York State Tax Dept Reviewing New York Times Trump Fraud Claims - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Taxation Department of the US state of New York is investigating claims published in the New York Times involving alleged cases of fraud carried out by President Donald Trump and his family over the decades, as CNBC reported.

The state officials are investigating allegations in the newspaper’s probe claiming Trump and his family carried out outright frauds to move millions of dollars from the real estate owned by Trump’s father to his own children including the president without paying the appropriate taxes, CNBC said.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance in an email told the media outlet that the department was reviewing the New York Times’ allegations and that it was pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation.

Trump attorney Charles Harder was quoted in the report as saying the newspaper’s claims of fraud and tax evasion were 100 percent false and highly defamatory.

As the New York Times reported in February, Trump has already had "tax problems" in the 1990s. He allegedly developed a strategy that allowed him to accrue millions of dollars in additional wealth from his father's real estate empire.