22:25 GMT +302 October 2018
    Pentagon

    Pentagon Sued for Files on Trump Campaign 'Spy' Stefan Halper

    US
    Professor Halper was reportedly paid $411,575 for the contract and was supposed to talk issues over with a number of consultants and analysts related to the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Judicial Watch has filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Defense for records related to over $1 million in contracts awarded to Stefan Halper, the former University of Cambridge professor who allegedly spied on the Trump campaign.

    “Americans want to know if the Defense Department was working with the corrupt FBI, DOJ and other Obama agencies to spy on Donald Trump in an attempt to destroy his reputation,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

    FBI ‘Informant’ Targeted Papadopoulos, Former Sr. Trump Official Says

    “Our new lawsuit against the Defense Department will help determine to what extent the it [sic] was helping to finance any Spygate targeting of President Trump,” he added.

    Halper was employed by the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment (ONA) in for four years, between 2012 and 2018, to pen overviews on a number of geopolitical hotspots, including China, Russia and India.

    Judicial Watch makes references to Adam Lovinger, a now retired ONA analyst who claimed he was fired after he had questioned the contracts awarded to Halper and to Chelsea Clinton’s friend.

    The judicial watchdog is set to look into files related to Lovinger’s security clearance, revoked merely months after the long-time former ONA employee expressed his interest in the contracts.

    In its lawsuit, Judicial Watch is asking for all records related to a contract granted to Halper in late September of 2016, including reports, analyses, abstracts and so on.

    READ MORE: Trump Speaks With Rosenstein Who Allegedly Sought to Oust Him — White House

    Halper was reportedly paid $411,575 for that contract, which ended on March 29, whereby he reportedly met a number of Trump campaign advisers and political analysts for talks. Separately, he was found to have been paid $244,960 for another study that was conducted  from September 24, 2015 to September 27, 2016.

    The Washington Times wrote on Monday that a number of advisers and consultants that Halper mentioned in a report about Chinese and Russian relations claim to have never been involved in the project. Former CIA Director Michael Hayden, who was listed as a consultant for the report, said he has “no memory of project or person.”

    Ok