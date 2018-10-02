Register
18:49 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Amoeba

    Zombie Attack: 'Brain-Eating' Amoeba Kills 29-Year-Old US Surfer

    © Flickr / Jasper Nance
    US
    Get short URL
    123

    The infection, triggered by Naegleria fowleri amoeba, has only been diagnosed 143 times in the US during the past 55 years and has a 98 percent fatality rate.

    A New Jersey surfer died after being infected with a “brain-eating amoeba,” a rare infection that is contracted through the nose in fresh water, The New York Times wrote.

    Fabrizio Stabile, 29, felt unwell while mowing his lawn on September 16. When his symptoms worsened and he became unable to speak coherently, he was taken to hospital.

    In this aerial photo taken from above New Orleans, ships on the MIssissippi River and refineries in St. Bernard Parish, La.
    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    Chlorine Burn Begins in Louisiana to Eliminate 'Brain-Eating Amoeba'
    A spinal tap revealed he was infected with Naegleria fowleri, a deadly amoeba that attacks the brain. Five days later, Stabile was dead.

    Fabrizio Stabile showed symptoms of the infection after he visited the landlocked BSR Cable Park’s Surf Resort in Waco, Texas where it is believed he contracted the deadly infection.

    The facility is now closed as health officials carry out testing.

    It is the first confirmed case of the infection in the US since 2016, epidemiologists said.

    Symptoms including headache, nausea, fever and dizziness generally start about five days after infection, with death occurring about five days later, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    Even though Naegleria fowleri infections are not common, it has a fatality rate of 98 percent. Survivors are extremely rare, with only four out of 143 known infected individuals in the US in the past 55 years having survived.

    The amoeba is found in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and hot springs. Once it travels through the nose, it causes a devastating brain infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

    READ MORE: Deadly Amoeba Found in Louisiana Water Supply Sparks Panic — Reports

    The CDC says that it isn’t possible to contract Naegleria fowleri by drinking contaminated water.

    However, such as in the case of Stabile, Naegleria fowleri can be contracted when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, either in chlorinated swimming pool water or if one uses contaminated tap water to rinse one’s sinuses.

    Related:

    Drink Up?! Brain-Eating Amoeba Found In Louisiana Water System
    Chlorine Burn Begins in Louisiana to Eliminate 'Brain-Eating Amoeba'
    Tags:
    "brain-eating", deadly amoeba, infection, death, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Fabrizio Stabile, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse