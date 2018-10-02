Over Half of US Citizens Criticize Trump's Foreign Policy - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 60 percent of US citizens approve of US President Donald Trump's economic program, but over 50 percent criticize his foreign policy, an opinion poll revealed.

According to the results of the poll, which was published on Monday, 57 percent of US citizens expressed support for the president's economic program and his job creation policy. Another 56 percent also spoke in favor of the president's counterterrorism policy.

READ MORE: More US Voters Trust Media to Tell Truth Than Trump — Poll

© REUTERS / Leah Millis Most Americans Do Not Want Congress to Start Impeachment of Trump - Poll

However, over 50 percent of respondents believed that the country was following the wrong course. Fifty-five percent said they were dissatisfied with the president's foreign policy, while the same number of respondents did not like the way Trump was managing the government and 53 percent expressed their discontent with the country's current migration policy.

The poll was conducted by Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) and Harvard-Harris Poll opinion poll service. It was held in two rounds: from September 26-27 and from September 29-30. A total of 1,228 respondents were surveyed in the first round, while the second round gathered 1,330 respondents.