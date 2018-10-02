Over Half of US Citizens Criticize Trump's Foreign Policy - Poll

According to the results of the poll, which was published on Monday, 57 percent of US citizens expressed support for the president's economic program and his job creation policy. Another 56 percent also spoke in favor of the president's counterterrorism policy.
The poll was conducted by Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) and Harvard-Harris Poll opinion poll service. It was held in two rounds: from September 26-27 and from September 29-30. A total of 1,228 respondents were surveyed in the first round, while the second round gathered 1,330 respondents.
