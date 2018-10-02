US Blacklists 2 Estonian Firms Over Alleged Electronics Deliveries to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Commerce Department has included Estonia-based Eastline Technologies and Adamir companies along with Moscow-based Real Components company on a black list over the alleged deliveries of the US electronic components which are prohibited for export to Russia to the country.

"U.S. Department of Commerce, through its Office of Export Enforcement (“OEE”), has requested that I issue an order temporarily denying, for a period of 180 days, the export privileges of Eastline Technologies OU (“Eastline”), Adimir OU (“Adimir”)… OEE also has requested, pursuant to Sections 766.23 and 766.24 of the Regulations, that this order (“the TDO”) be applied to Real Components, Ltd. (“Real Components”) as a related person," the statement issued by the department on Monday said.

© Sputnik / Igor Ermachenkov Russia to Create New Electronic Warfare Systems After Study of US Missiles, Tech Concern Says

The announced restrictions will also target Valery Kosmachov and Sergey Vetrov, who, according to the US authorities, were listed as co-owners of Eastline until late 2016 and reportedly maintained their roles in managing the company's affairs.

The US Commerce Department suspected the companies mentioned on the list of transshipping the US-manufactured electronic components through Estonia and Finland to Russia, which, under the US law, requires a license.

READ MORE: Invisible Shield, Invisible Sword: Russia's Electronic Warfare 'Second to None'

On August 8, the US administration announced new sanctions against Russia, consisting of two packages, over its alleged use of chemical weapons in the poisoning attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury in March. The first package of sanctions, which in particular, includes a ban on deliveries of dual-purpose electronic devices and components to Russia, took effect on August 27.