Register
22:43 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Amoeba

    Texas Surf Resort Closes After ‘Brain-Eating Amoeba’ Kills Customer

    © Flickr / Jasper Nance
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A surf resort in Waco County, Texas, has voluntarily closed part of its facilities for testing following the death of a surfer who visited the pool from the rare but deadly “brain-eating amoeba.”

    Barefoot Ski Ranch (BSR) Surf Resort owner Stuart E. Parsons Jr. told the Waco Tribune Friday that the park had voluntarily closed its wave pool so the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could test it for the rare but deadly Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

    Horsefly
    CC BY 2.0 / gailhampshire / Tabanus bromius
    Vampire Horseflies Prompt Warning of Killer Infection Amid Sweltering Heat in UK

    Surfer Fabrizio "Fab" Stabile, from Pleasantville, New Jersey, died on September 21 as a result of being infected by the tiny creatures, according to his obituary in the Press of Atlantic City. He had visited the surf resort only days before passing away.

    The previous weekend, the resort played host to the Stab High aerial surf competition, but it's unclear if Stabile attended that competition. Parsons said earlier this year the park had 250,000 visitors the previous summer but hoped for 50 percent growth, since the new surf resort opened in time for this past summer's pool season.

    CDC spokesperson Candice Burns Hoffmann told the Waco Tribune the agency is assisting the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District in investigating the potential presence of Naegleria fowleri in the pool. Texas hasn't seen a case of the infection in several years.

    "A small CDC team collected samples for Naegleria fowleri testing and will be working with the health department on recommendations to provide the facility on how to reduce potential exposures," Hoffmann said. "Preliminary testing results should be ready later next week."

    An analytical chemist shows a petri dish with salmonella in the Institute for Chemical and Veterinary Research in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany
    © AP Photo / Thomas Kienzle
    Deadly Fungal Infection Claims First Victims in US

    The park will stay closed until results come back from the investigation, WFAA in Dallas reported.

    According to the CDC, Naegleria fowleri is a single-celled organism that lives in warm fresh water. It infects humans only through the nose, which typically happens when someone dives or their head goes underwater. Through the nose, the amoeba travels into the person's brain and destroys their brain tissue.

    "You cannot be infected with Naegleria fowleri by drinking contaminated water," the agency makes clear.

    Early symptoms of infection look similar to bacterial meningitis, a far more common ailment than Naegleria fowleri: headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness or pain, and confusion or lack of attention to people or surroundings. Later symptoms include loss of balance, seizures and hallucinations.

    The CDC reports that death occurs in 97 percent of people infected with Naegleria fowleri and that no treatment yet exists that can cure it. From the start of symptoms until death, the infection usually only lasts around five days, although it can be as fast as one day or as long as 12. Only four people out of 143 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2017 have survived, WFAA noted.

    Related:

    Drink Up?! Brain-Eating Amoeba Found In Louisiana Water System
    'Brain-Eating Amoeba' Kills Woman After She Swims in US National Park
    Chlorine Burn Begins in Louisiana to Eliminate 'Brain-Eating Amoeba'
    Deadly Amoeba Found in Louisiana Water Supply Sparks Panic - Reports
    Vampire Horseflies Prompt Warning of Killer Infection Amid Sweltering Heat in UK
    Tags:
    pool, waves, surfers, closed, death, amoeba, Naegleria fowleri amoeba, brain, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse