15:02 GMT +301 October 2018
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump gives a speech on her initiative Be Best during a reception she is hosting in honor of UNGA attendees at the United States mission to the UN on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 26, 2018

    Netizens Give Tips to Melania Trump Before FLOTUS' First Solo Foreign Trip

    © REUTERS / Darren Ornitz
    US
    110

    In a tour, which is due to kick off on Monday, FLOTUS is expected to promote her May’s Be Best Program on children’s health among four African nations, with similar trips taken by all of Melania Trump's predecessors.

    US First Lady Melania Trump is getting ready to embark on her first major international trip without her husband, aiming to focus her five-day African tour around Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt on child welfare. 

    U.S. first lady Melania Trump waits to speak at the Federal Partners in Bullying Prevention (FPBP) Cyberbullying Prevention Summit on “the positive and negative effects of social media on youth” in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., August 20, 2018.
    © REUTERS/ Chris Wattie
    Melania's Spokeswoman Fires Back as TV 'Ladies' Mock Mrs. Trump’s Accent Amid Op-Ed Scandal

    In spring, Trump met a barrage of criticism across Africa and beyond after he privately referred to a number of the continent’s states as “s---hole countries,” but declared at the United Nations as recently as last week that both he and his wife “love Africa.”

    “There are many programs across the country that are doing great things for children, and I believe we can replicate many of these programs overseas. This is why I am pleased to be working closely with USAID as I prepare for my first major international trip to Africa,” Melania Trump said at the time in New York.

    Twitter users seem to be divided over Melania’s plans, with some sincerely applauding her initiatives back home and intent to promote them globally:

    Others, however, couldn’t resist the temptation to direct a couple of nasty words at Donald Trump’s “children welfare” policies with regard to Texas, where migrants are housed, inviting Melania to “raise Barron” first to be “a better human than his wicked father:”

    Some however opted to distance her from Trump’s political moves:

    One user even adduced a hilarious memes on the subject, with others explicitly demanding “the results” of her Be Best campaign:

    Slovenian-born Melania Trump, mother of Donald Trump’s 12 year-old son Barron, already promotes children’s well-being in the US under a recently launched initiative called “Be Best.” Unlike her most active immediate predecessors, such as Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama, who were seen accompanying their better halves on most of their international trips, Melania Trump has been keeping a rather low profile, especially during the first six months of Trump’s term, when she was preoccupied with their son’s schooling in New York.

    READ MORE: Obsession With Coats? Twitter Goes After Melania Trump

    In light of previous first ladies’ experience of such travel, Melania’s trip is very much anticipated in terms of her evolution in the closely watched role of a FLOTUS.

    Tags:
    trip, children's rights, US First Lady, policies, social care, children, state, UN, Melania Trump, Africa, United States
