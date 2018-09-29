Macpherson Reveals She Got 'Kicked' From Joel’s Apartment for Another Beauty

The supermodel, once dubbed “The Body” for her perfect physique, has teased the public with some details about one of the most famous celebrity love triangular, which involved Mcpherson, her colleague Christine Brinkley and singer Billy Joel, an inspiration behind the hit “Uptown Girl.”

Model Elle Macpherson, considered in the 80s to be one the world’s sexiest women, has recalled a story about being “ousted” from the Manhattan apartments she shared with Billy Joel when another sex symbol and the singer’s future wife, Christie Brinkley, came long.

Australian beauty Macpherson, who is 54 now, has been asked about her relationship with Joel during “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” According to her, they lived together as housemates when he brought the American model home for the first time, according to the outlet Page Six.

“We were living together. I had the upstairs … in Central Park West. We were friendly, and I think he was dating Christie at the time, just starting to. So yeah, I got ousted,” she said.

She also dissolved rumors that either she or Brinkley, who starred in the music video, were the inspiration for Joel’s “Uptown Girl,” rather giving the credit to tall beautiful women.

“I think it was all the uptown girls, put it that way. I don’t need to take ownership over that. He liked tall girls,” she revealed.

The two models are told to have competed for the singer in the 1980s; both dated the singer, but it was Brinkley, who eventually married Joel in 1985. They had a baby, but separated in the 90s.