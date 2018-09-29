Google Spends $9 Billion Per Year to Be Default Browser on Apple's iOS - Reports

Google has been paying Apple annually to remain the default search engine in the company's own browser Safari; however, the exact price of the agreement between the two high-tech giants has not been made public.

A recent estimate conducted by analyst Rod Hall for Business Insider claimed that Google was paying Apple approximately $9 billion per year in order to maintain the agreement signed between the two companies.

Hall speculated further, stressing that the cost could rise to $12 billion in 2019.

According to the analyst, the amount that Google is reportedly paying can be justified, as Apple substantially drives Google's traffic.