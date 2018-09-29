Google Spends $9 Billion Per Year to Be Default Browser on Apple's iOS - Reports

A recent estimate conducted by analyst Rod Hall for Business Insider claimed that Google was paying Apple approximately $9 billion per year in order to maintain the agreement signed between the two companies.
Hall speculated further, stressing that the cost could rise to $12 billion in 2019.
According to the analyst, the amount that Google is reportedly paying can be justified, as Apple substantially drives Google's traffic.
How much is your data worth? So much that Google just paid Apple $9 billion to be the default search engine in the iPhone.— Mikko Hypponen (@mikko) 29 сентября 2018 г.
$9 billion, to get people to use a ’FREE’ search.
