US Cops Discover ‘Victim' in Garbage Bag Actually Discarded Sex Doll (PHOTO)

Authorities with Ohio's Colerain Police Department received quite the shock this week after they discovered that a reported human body inside a garbage bag was just an abandoned sex doll.

The human-like doll was found by county engineers in an embankment near the Richardson Nature Reserve on Thursday. It wasn't until after responding Colerain officers called in the coroner that all parties involved realized that the body was that of a sex doll, not a human.

​Police told local Cincinnati news station WCPO that engineers had spotted the "recreational mannequin" from afar, which caused them to believe that it was a human due to its "lifelike" characteristics.

Since local media outlets began reporting the story, netizens have had a ball with the mixup.

— LiAnn Seale (@lili_seale) September 28, 2018

— Original JZ (@jz_original) September 28, 2018

— Shawn M. Fogelman (@FogelmanShawn) September 28, 2018

— Rachel Manning (@RachelManning3) September 27, 2018

— Michael Blake Jordan (@doozerblake) September 28, 2018

— Nowhere Man (@ElGoodo63) September 28, 2018

— Michael or Steven (@Slatfatf) September 28, 2018

​The nature preserve where the doll was found is part of the Hamilton County Park District, which is located some 20 miles from Cincinnati.