Trump's Plan to Boost Ethanol in Gasoline Under US Oil Industry Criticism

"E15 can damage vehicle engines and fuel systems — potentially leaving consumers on the hook for expensive repair bills," the American Petroleum Institute said in a press release. "In fact, three out of four vehicles on the road today were not designed for E15."
Environmentalist groups advocate the increased use of ethanol and other fuels made from plants as a measure to reduce carbon emissions that are believed responsible for climate change, according to published reports.
The American Petroleum Institute is the only US trade association representing all facets of the oil and natural gas industry. The Institute says it has more than 600 members, including large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, and marine businesses, and service and supply firms.
