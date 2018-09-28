'Hope Her Boss Isn't Bill': Viewers Mock Hillary Clinton's Cameo in Murphy Brown

Hillary Clinton has played a fictionalized version of herself in the premier episode of the new "Murphy Brown" series, 20 years after the sitcom finished its original run, making several tongue-in-cheek references to her political career.

Hillary Clinton has surprisingly emerged as a guest star on the TV comedy show "Murphy Brown." She played a job applicant named Hilary — with one "L" — applying for a secretary position at Murphy's new cable news show.

The former Democratic presidential candidate appeared to have a decent level of self-irony: her "sitcom version" claimed she had "some experience with emails," echoing a massive leak of emails from the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

In character, Clinton admitted she had four years of previous secretarial experience for a "very large organization."

In the end, Murphy found Clinton "very impressive" if "a little over-qualified" for the job. Clinton replied that her e-mail address was "Hilary at you could have had me dot com."

The show's executive producer said in an interview that the cameo came as a surprise to viewers as everyone involved in the production was sworn to secrecy. There were only 30 or 40 people on a closed set to avoid any leaks, mainly "essential personnel."

Hillary's secretary bit has sent Twitter into overdrive, with viewers hailing it a "hilarious surprise" and an "epic" experience.

Murphy Brown was so much fun — HRC was a hilarious surprise. — Elaine (@Warmwater1) 28 сентября 2018 г.

It was a fantastic episode 💜 — lionessmom76 (@lionessmom76) 28 сентября 2018 г.

One of the best moments in TV! — Gail Helt (@ghelt) 28 сентября 2018 г.

Can she guest star as President — Nick Silverman (@NickySilv) 28 сентября 2018 г.

However, plenty of critics took to Twitter to roast Clinton for her guest appearance.

HRC just won’t go away. Guest appearance on revival of a comedy show making a joke about her criminal activities. Toss in another dig at the end about how we could’ve had her. #ClintonCartel #DemsSuckhttps://t.co/7OtfJKo7N7 — ❌JFuller❌ (@FloridaJFuller) 28 сентября 2018 г.

Thanks for giving me another reason not to watch this. — J Tucker Wheeler (@jtwheelers269) 28 сентября 2018 г.

Fortunately she isn’t appearing in the White House — JR (@jimrich87) 28 сентября 2018 г.

Let me guess… she’s still whining and making excuses for why she lost the election! — MPL (@FinfanMPL) 28 сентября 2018 г.

Some made sarcastic references to her husband, whose romantic relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky came to light in the 1990s and provoked a public scandal in the US.

i hope her boss isn't Bill Clinton…unless she likes cigars. — Really? (@0620Letsgetreal) 28 сентября 2018 г.

And others joked that it was Trump's economic policy that allowed Clinton to do the part-time job.

Incredible! This Trump economy is rolling so strong that even Hillary is finding work! — Tim Baker (@timsbaker) 28 сентября 2018 г.