'Hope Her Boss Isn't Bill': Viewers Mock Hillary Clinton's Cameo in Murphy Brown

Hillary Clinton has surprisingly emerged as a guest star on the TV comedy show "Murphy Brown." She played a job applicant named Hilary — with one "L" — applying for a secretary position at Murphy's new cable news show.
The former Democratic presidential candidate appeared to have a decent level of self-irony: her "sitcom version" claimed she had "some experience with emails," echoing a massive leak of emails from the Democratic National Committee in 2016.
In character, Clinton admitted she had four years of previous secretarial experience for a "very large organization."
In the end, Murphy found Clinton "very impressive" if "a little over-qualified" for the job. Clinton replied that her e-mail address was "Hilary at you could have had me dot com."
The show's executive producer said in an interview that the cameo came as a surprise to viewers as everyone involved in the production was sworn to secrecy. There were only 30 or 40 people on a closed set to avoid any leaks, mainly "essential personnel."
Hillary's secretary bit has sent Twitter into overdrive, with viewers hailing it a "hilarious surprise" and an "epic" experience.
However, plenty of critics took to Twitter to roast Clinton for her guest appearance.
Some made sarcastic references to her husband, whose romantic relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky came to light in the 1990s and provoked a public scandal in the US.
And others joked that it was Trump's economic policy that allowed Clinton to do the part-time job.
