Senate Judiciary Committee Votes on Kavanaugh Confirmation to Supreme Court

Chuck Grassley moves the vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m., ignoring protests from Democrats. The latter walk out the hearing.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Brett Kavanaugh's candidacy as a member of the US Supreme Court.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump called the Supreme Court nominee's testimony regarding allegations of sexual assault "powerful, honest and riveting."

The vote comes around 24 hours after Christine Blasey Ford presented her testimony to a panel about her accusation against Kavanaugh. Brett Kavanaugh appeared before the panel and forcefully denied all allegations.