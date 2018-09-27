US Launches Program to Detect Terrorists Traveling Between Countries

"The Terrorist Travel Initiative will bring together national and local governments, law enforcement and border screening practitioners, and international organizations to share expertise on how to develop and implement effective counterterrorism watchlisting and screening tools," the Department of State announced in a press release on Thursday.
The initiative was revealed on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, the release added.
READ MORE: From Trump's Slip-Up to New Zealand's 'First Baby': 7 UN 2018 Meeting Highlights
The program will be run by the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), a multilateral organization founded in 2011 by the European Union and 29 nations, including the United States and Russia.
The initiative will convene a series of four regional workshops in 2018 and 2019 to develop recommendations, to be endorsed by a GCTF ministerial in 2019, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)