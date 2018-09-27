US Voter Enthusiasm Soars Ahead of Midterm Elections - Poll

"[V]oter enthusiasm is at its highest level during any midterm in more than two decades. And a record share of registered voters — 72 percent — say the issue of which party controls Congress will be a factor in their vote," the report said on Wednesday.
"A 60 percent majority views their midterm vote as an expression of opposition or support toward Trump — with far more saying their midterm vote will be ‘against’ Trump (37 percent) than ‘for’ him (23 percent)," the report said.
Democrats hold a 10-percentage point lead over the Republicans in the generic ballot and while voter enthusiasm is relatively high among voters in both parties, it is somewhat higher among voters who favor the Democratic over the Republican candidate, the report said.
