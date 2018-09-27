China's Meddling in US Affairs Reaches Unacceptable Level - Official

"The activities have reached an unacceptable level," the official said. "China punishes or rewards businessmen, think tanks, movie studios, journalists, political leaders and even political candidates depending on whether they criticize or support China’s policies."
He also said that China spends billions of dollars on propaganda inside the United States and around the world.
Earlier on Wednesday, Trump during a UN Security Council meeting accused China of meddling in the 2018 US election with the goal of ousting him from office because he has challenged Beijing on trade. Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi firmly denied the accusations.
