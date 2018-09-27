China's Meddling in US Affairs Reaches Unacceptable Level - Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China's attempts to meddle in the US internal affairs have reached an unacceptable level, a senior US administration official told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The activities have reached an unacceptable level," the official said. "China punishes or rewards businessmen, think tanks, movie studios, journalists, political leaders and even political candidates depending on whether they criticize or support China’s policies."

The senior official accused Beijing of interfering in US political affairs by hurting farmers and workers in states that voted for President Donald Trump.

He also said that China spends billions of dollars on propaganda inside the United States and around the world.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump during a UN Security Council meeting accused China of meddling in the 2018 US election with the goal of ousting him from office because he has challenged Beijing on trade. Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi firmly denied the accusations.