01:10 GMT +327 September 2018
    Chinese and US flags. (File)

    China's Meddling in US Affairs Reaches Unacceptable Level - Official

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China's attempts to meddle in the US internal affairs have reached an unacceptable level, a senior US administration official told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday.

    "The activities have reached an unacceptable level," the official said. "China punishes or rewards businessmen, think tanks, movie studios, journalists, political leaders and even political candidates depending on whether they criticize or support China’s policies."

    A US Air Force B-52 bomber returning from a mission over Iraq is refueling from a KC-10 plane over the Black Sea, in this Friday, March 28, 2003 photo
    © AP Photo / Jockel Finck
    US Flies More B-52 Bombers Near Disputed Territories in South China Sea
    The senior official accused Beijing of interfering in US political affairs by hurting farmers and workers in states that voted for President Donald Trump.

    He also said that China spends billions of dollars on propaganda inside the United States and around the world.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Trump during a UN Security Council meeting accused China of meddling in the 2018 US election with the goal of ousting him from office because he has challenged Beijing on trade. Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi firmly denied the accusations.

    meddling, White House, China, United States
