US Senate Intel Committee Subpoenas Comedian Credico for Russia Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed comedian Randy Credico as part of the probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US election, CNN reported.

According to the CNN broadcaster, Credico is expected to testify before the Senate on October 5.

The committee has asked the comedian to submit various documents, including the files related to his communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, hacker Guccifer 2.0 and Roger Stone, an adviser to the presidential campaign of then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, as well as other people and entities.

Stone reportedly claimed that Credico had been his intermediary with Assange, something which the comedian has denied.

According to the news outlet, the comedian seemed to have some prior knowledge of WikiLeaks planning to release damaging information about then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton back in 2016. Credico but has denied having any such knowledge.

Last year, media reported that Credico had been invited to testify before the Intelligence Committee of the House of Representatives, but he refused to show up.

Panels in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as a special team headed by Robert Mueller, are carrying out separate investigations into the alleged Russian interference. Russian officials have repeatedly stressed that the US allegations of Moscow's meddling are groundless.