Russia Reaffirms Readiness for Mutually-Beneficial Dialogue With US - Antonov

"The positive tone and the mood during the talks between our presidents, unfortunately, have not yet converted into specific projects, but we reaffirm our readiness for an equal and mutually beneficial dialogue with the United States. I emphasize that not only our bilateral relations, but also the global security depend on this dialogue," Antonov said at the 20th World Congress of Russian Press in Brooklyn.
US Democrats have accused Russia of hacking their networks during the 2016 presidential campaign in order to illegally obtain confidential information and sway the election in favor of then-candidate of the Republican party Donald Trump.
Moscow denies the allegations of meddling, saying no evidence has been put forward to substantiate the claims.
