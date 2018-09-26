Russia Reaffirms Readiness for Mutually-Beneficial Dialogue With US - Antonov

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The positive tone and atmosphere at the Russia-US summit in Helsinki have not yet materialized in concrete projects, but Russia is ready for an equitable and mutually beneficial dialogue with the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"The positive tone and the mood during the talks between our presidents, unfortunately, have not yet converted into specific projects, but we reaffirm our readiness for an equal and mutually beneficial dialogue with the United States. I emphasize that not only our bilateral relations, but also the global security depend on this dialogue," Antonov said at the 20th World Congress of Russian Press in Brooklyn.

© REUTERS / Ints Kalnins NATO Could Trigger Article 5 in Event of Alleged Russian Cyberattack - Reports

According to Antonov, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed in Helsinki a set of measures to overcome the present poor state of relations between Russia and the United States, which includes steps to maintain strategic stability, to re-establish a joint working group on the fight against terrorism, to develop cooperation on cybersecurity and crisis management in various regions of the world.

READ MORE: UK to Create 2,000-Strong Cyberforce to Counter 'Russia Threat' — Reports

US Democrats have accused Russia of hacking their networks during the 2016 presidential campaign in order to illegally obtain confidential information and sway the election in favor of then-candidate of the Republican party Donald Trump.

Moscow denies the allegations of meddling, saying no evidence has been put forward to substantiate the claims.