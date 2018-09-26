Chinese National in US Military Arrested for Acting as Foreign Agent

A Chinese national who arrived in the US on a student visa and studied at the Illinois Institute Technology has been arrested for allegedly "working at the direction of a high-level intelligence officer" in the Ministry of State Security for China, the US Justice Department announced Tuesday.

The suspect, Ji Chaoqun, is 27 years old and was arrested Tuesday in Chicago, according to the Justice Department. He is accused of secretly carrying out the orders of an officer in the Jiangsu Province Ministry of State Security, a branch of China's Ministry of State Security.

"According to the complaint, Ji was born in China and arrived in the United States in 2013 on an F1 Visa, for the purpose of studying electrical engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. In 2016, Ji enlisted in the US Army Reserves as an E4 Specialist under the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI) program, which authorizes the US Armed Forces to recruit certain legal aliens whose skills are considered vital to the national interest," the Justice Department said in a press release.

When applying to the MAVNI program, Ji specifically denied having had contact with a foreign government within the past seven years, and later failed to disclose his relationship and contacts with the Chinese government in an interview with a US Army officer, the charge alleges.

Prosecutors claimed during his hearing that Ji used his position to spy on US engineers and defense contractors. The Justice Department complaint alleges that Ji targeted eight individuals for possible recruitment, among them Chinese nationals working as engineers and scientists in the US, some for defense contractors.

The US Army's military intelligence unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the US Attorney's Office in Illinois worked on the case. Ji was due in court at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday. While Ji remains innocent until proven guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison, the Justice Department noted. Ji is being charged with one count of acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the Justice Department.