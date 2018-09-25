US Liberal PAC Takes Swipe Solely at MeToo-Accused Republicans - Reports

According to its agenda, the political action committee (PAC) “Enough Is Enough Voter Project,” known to be affiliated with the Women’s March, targets those candidates for the 2018 midterms whose reputations have been tarnished by a sexual harassment scandal.

The “Enough Is Enough Voter Project” was launched on Monday to “end a culture that protects the careers of powerful men who abuse women or other survivors, and put this issue before the voters,” Stanford Law School Professor Michele Dauber, who launched the committee, said in her statement, as quoted by The Daily Caller.

However, there is a bit of a nuance: the committee is rather selective, as the PAC’s list of targeted candidates includes, at least for now, exclusively Republicans, with a number of prominent Democrats vocally accused of sexually related abuse missing.

“We are going to put rape culture on the ballot across the country,” Dauber said.

The group has so far singled out five candidates: two at the congressional level and three at the state level. All of them are Republicans, but not all the five are directly linked to the sexual harassment spat. For instance, Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis, who is on the list, hasn’t been claimed to have sexually abused anyone, but ended up on the list due to “a long history of making misogynistic and demeaning statements about women.”

Meanwhile, at least four high-profile Democratic figures involved in widely reported sex- and violence-related offenses against women are excluded from the list. One of them is Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who admitted in 1998 to slapping his ex-wife and leaving her with a black eye. Nevertheless, he recently denied this, around the time of his nomination for re-election in November.

Separately, Keith Ellison, the Democratic nominee for Minnesota attorney general, has been accused of emotional or physical abuse by two women, but he denies this.

California congressional candidate Gil Cisneros was accused of sexual harassment by a fellow Democrat, while New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, who is running for re-election, reportedly used taxpayer dollars to settle his female staffer’s lawsuit, whereby she claimed she had been fired by Meeks after she came forward saying she had been sexually assaulted by Meeks’ campaign sponsor.

The 2018 United States midterm elections will be held for the most part on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, thereby marking the middle of Republican President Trump’s term in office. Voters will cast their ballots for candidates to fill all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.