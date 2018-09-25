US Bill Targeting Terrorist, Drug-Trafficking Drones Wins WH Backing – Sessions

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Trump administration is urging Congress to approve a bipartisan bill that expands the authority of US law enforcement agencies to target the criminal use unmanned aircraft, especially for terror attacks and smuggling illegal drugs, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"I urge my former colleagues in Congress to send this legislation to President [Donald] Trump’s desk," Sessions said in the release.

Pending legislation in Congress called the Preventing Emerging Threats Act would give federal law enforcement the authority to counter the use of drones by drug traffickers, terrorists and criminals while protecting the freedom to use drones lawfully, the release said.

Outdated laws currently prevent agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from setting up sophisticated defenses to protect big events, federal facilities and other potential targets from drone attacks, DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen recently told Congress.