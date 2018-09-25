'Houston We Have a Problem': Soon-to-Open Sexbot Brothel Sparks Backlash in US

The first sexbot brothel in the United States is set to open its doors in the Houston area later this month, something which has sparked fierce backlash from locals and activists who believe that the facility will ruin the neighborhood.

Elijah Rising, a Houston-based non-profit organization that seeks to put an end to sex trafficking, has launched a Change.org petition, “Keep Robot Brothels Out of Houston,” having secured over 6,600 signatures as of September 25.

“As a nonprofit whose mission is to end sex trafficking we have seen the progression as sex buyers go from pornography to strip clubs to purchasing sex–robot brothels will ultimately harm men, their understanding of healthy sexuality, and increase the demand for the prostitution and sexual exploitation of women and children,” the petition, which will be presented to City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Office, reads.

According to the organization, such brothels will only “create an expansion of the already dehumanized act of sex buying.”

The petition emerged a week ago, shortly after Yuva Gavriel, the founder of KinkySdollS, told the Washington Examiner that he was planning to open 10 locations throughout the United States by 2020.

The sexbot company unveiled its first facility near Toronto last year, where a half hour with a life-sized doll that responds to touch would cost $60. The price of the new generation of sex dolls ranges from $2,500 to $5,000 each.