WATCH Senator Ted Cruz Be Chased Out of DC Eatery by Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters

While dining at an upscale restaurant in Washington, D.C. on Monday night, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was approached by a group of people protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexually assaulting two women.

Footage tweeted by Smash Racism DC showed a group of anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters chanting, “We believe survivors,” as Ted Cruz and his wife, Heidi, sat down at a table in a fancy Italian restaurant, Fiola.

One woman approached Cruz, saying that she was a survivor of sexual assault and wondered how he was going to vote on the confirmation of the Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

“God bless you, ma’am,” Cruz replied, but the group continued yelling until the senator and his wife got up and left the eatery, with one man shouting, “Ted Cruz and Brett Kavanaugh are best friends,” as the couple exited the place.

Two women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct: while Christine Blasey Ford claimed that he had assaulted her at a high-school party back in 1982, the second woman, Deborah Ramirez, alleged that Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her at a Yale dorm party.

The Supreme Court nominee has strongly denied both allegations, with President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell dismissing the accusations as false and politically motivated.