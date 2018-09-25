Register
01:19 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Police

    US Cop Who Killed Man in His Own Home Fired - for Bad Behavior During Her Arrest

    © Fotolia / Dominik Herz
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, infamous for fatally shooting her neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean, in his apartment and claiming she believed the residence to be her own, has been fired from the department.

    Guyger doesn't appear to have been fired for the September 6 killing, but for her behavior during her arrest: a statement from Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall merely cites "adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter."

    F or the past week, public statements from the chief indicated that Guyger would not be fired. First, Hall said on Tuesday that she could not fire her because the internal affairs investigation wasn't yet completed and doing so would be in violation of the law. Thomas Taylor, the police chief of staff, said they weren't even going to conduct the internal investigation until after the criminal investigation into the shooting was complete. Guyger is being investigated criminally by state troopers whose findings will be turned over to the local District Attorney.

    On Thursday, Hall concurred with Taylor in a statement that the Dallas Police Department (DPD) couldn't investigate Guyger because their investigation could compromise a criminal one. "DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation," Hall argued.

    On Monday, less than a week after saying there would be no internal investigation until after the criminal one, the internal investigation appears to have been both started and completed, finding that Guyger, a nearly five-year veteran of the department, did something "adverse" on September 9, three days after her off-duty slaying of Jean. Her firing was also announced less than a week after the top law enforcement officer of the department claimed it would be against the law to fire her.

    Guyger killed Jean after she entered his apartment. How she got in — and why — remains in question, as her account of what happened has repeatedly changed since her initial testimony — for example, in her accounting of whether or not the door was closed when she arrived. Jean's apartment is reportedly on a different floor from hers and he was wearing nothing but his underwear when he was killed, two facts that have fueled theories that Guyger was lying about believing she was entering her own apartment.

    Several witnesses have come forward saying that they heard Guyger demanding that Jean open the door on the night of the shooting. The door was initially reported to have been closed when Guyger came to it, but later versions of her story claim that the door was partially open. Videos shared online reportedly show that doors in the building shut automatically, however.

    Guyger's posts on social media have also added fuel to speculation that her evolving accounting of the shooting is less than truthful. Guyger has repeatedly disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement and made light of her capacity to commit murder through memes she has shared. Some photographs of her uncovered also appear to show her posing with people using hand gestures linked to white supremacist movements.

    Related:

    Former Texas Police Officer Jailed for 15 Years Over Killing Teen – Reports
    German Police Under Scrutiny After Chemnitz Killing Arrest Warrant Leaked
    Protest Rally Over Chemnitz Killing to Be Held in Dresden on Tuesday - Police
    Illegal Migrant From Mexico Admits Killing Missing Iowa Student – Police
    SUV Plows Into Bicycle Riders in Southeast China Killing Two - Police
    Protests Erupt in Chicago After Police Killing; Putin, Trump Meet in Helsinki
    WATCH: French Police's Accidental Killing of Young Man in Nantes Sparks Unrest
    Tags:
    excessive force, police brutality, police killing, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse