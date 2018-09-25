US Cop Who Killed Man in His Own Home Fired - for Bad Behavior During Her Arrest

Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, infamous for fatally shooting her neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean, in his apartment and claiming she believed the residence to be her own, has been fired from the department.

Guyger doesn't appear to have been fired for the September 6 killing, but for her behavior during her arrest: a statement from Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall merely cites "adverse conduct when she was arrested for Manslaughter."

F or the past week, public statements from the chief indicated that Guyger would not be fired. First, Hall said on Tuesday that she could not fire her because the internal affairs investigation wasn't yet completed and doing so would be in violation of the law. Thomas Taylor, the police chief of staff, said they weren't even going to conduct the internal investigation until after the criminal investigation into the shooting was complete. Guyger is being investigated criminally by state troopers whose findings will be turned over to the local District Attorney.

On Thursday, Hall concurred with Taylor in a statement that the Dallas Police Department (DPD) couldn't investigate Guyger because their investigation could compromise a criminal one. "DPD can compel Officer Guyger to provide a statement during a DPD administrative investigation and those statements given to DPD could potentially compromise the criminal investigation," Hall argued.

On Monday, less than a week after saying there would be no internal investigation until after the criminal one, the internal investigation appears to have been both started and completed, finding that Guyger, a nearly five-year veteran of the department, did something "adverse" on September 9, three days after her off-duty slaying of Jean. Her firing was also announced less than a week after the top law enforcement officer of the department claimed it would be against the law to fire her.

Guyger killed Jean after she entered his apartment. How she got in — and why — remains in question, as her account of what happened has repeatedly changed since her initial testimony — for example, in her accounting of whether or not the door was closed when she arrived. Jean's apartment is reportedly on a different floor from hers and he was wearing nothing but his underwear when he was killed, two facts that have fueled theories that Guyger was lying about believing she was entering her own apartment.

Several witnesses have come forward saying that they heard Guyger demanding that Jean open the door on the night of the shooting. The door was initially reported to have been closed when Guyger came to it, but later versions of her story claim that the door was partially open. Videos shared online reportedly show that doors in the building shut automatically, however.

Guyger's posts on social media have also added fuel to speculation that her evolving accounting of the shooting is less than truthful. Guyger has repeatedly disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement and made light of her capacity to commit murder through memes she has shared. Some photographs of her uncovered also appear to show her posing with people using hand gestures linked to white supremacist movements.