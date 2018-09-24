Whistleblower Wins $4Mln Prize for Tip Leading to US Prosecution - Regulator

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has awarded nearly $4 million to an overseas whistleblower whose tip led it to open an investigation and whose extensive assistance helped it bring a successful enforcement action," the release stated.
The SEC has awarded over $326 million to 59 individuals for information leading to $1.7 billion in monetary sanctions for corporate wrongdoing, the release explained.
Under the program, the SEC withholds names of whistleblowers and targeted companies.
