Register
09:39 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, an American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting U.S. President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    US Reportedly Plans to Roll Out Secret Multifaceted Anti-China Plan

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    With the trade war between two world’s largest economies gaining momentum, there is a genuine risk that all Chinese goods imported by the US will be slammed with new tariffs, being a part of “administration-wide” broadside against China.

    The Trump administration, Axios reported on Monday, plans to launch both symbolic and substantive countermeasures against China in the next few weeks, sources in the National Security Council, Treasury, Commerce, and Defense said.

    READ MORE: More 'Bullets' for China: Trump Threatens Beijing With New Retaliatory Measures

    The administration is supposedly calling out China for “malign activity” including cyberattacks, election interference, and industrial warfare, and claims to have data to support the charges. Additionally, the accusations will be followed by new information about how China has infiltrated the American public and private sectors.

     “We are going to show how the Chinese have infiltrated the US and what we are doing to counter it,” the source said.

    The extent of Trump’s new push on the Chinese economy wasn’t stated. However, Goldman Sachs analytic, in a report published on Sunday, said that there is a possibility that all imports of Chinese goods will be slammed with tariffs, and the tariffs are going to rise as well.

    “Following President Trump's threat of further escalation, we now think the probability that all imports from China will ultimately be subject to tariffs has risen to 60 percent,” the bank's analysts wrote in a research note.

    A Chinese (R) and EU flag flutters in front of the presidential palace Schloss Bellevue in Berlin (File)
    © AFP 2018 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
    Europe Blackmails China as Beijing Battles US Trade Restrictions, Analysts Say
    Last year, the American economy absorbed more than $500 billion in Chinese goods, compared to $130 billion in US exports to China – an imbalance Trump vowed to change. Goldman suggested that in order to do so, all Chinese goods and services crossing the US borders may become subject to tariffs.

    On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed the businessmen and corporations who worried about the potential damage of the sanctions introduced on the Chinese goods last week, Fox News reported.

    “We're going to get an outcome which forces China to behave in a way that if you want to be a power – a global power, with transparency and the rule of law –  you don't steal intellectual property  (and respect) the fundamental principles of trade around the world: fairness and reciprocity,” Pompeo said, adding that these are the things American people are "demanding" and "deserve."

    The last set of sanctions, introduced on September 17, takes effect on Monday. It imposes 10% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. On January 1 the tariffs are expected to rise to 25%.

    Related:

    US Tariffs on China: ‘Beijing Has Only Bad Options and Worse’ – Financier
    China Concerned US Could Pull Out of WTO Deal Cutting Tariffs on Tech Goods
    China to Introduce Tariffs on Imports of US Goods Range Totaling $60 Billion
    Trump Says to Announce Decision on China Tariffs After Markets Close on Monday
    Trump to Announce $200 Billion China Import Tariffs on Monday - Reports
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, tariffs, trade war, US-China trade war, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Interior of the George Peabody Library in Baltimore.
    Precious Knowledge: 12 Amazing Libraries That Make You Adore Their Beauty
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse