US to Find Options for New Sanctions Against Iran If Sees No Changes - Bolton

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States will find new options for sanctions against Iran if renewed previous sanctions do not lead to changes inside the country, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday.

"We think we've disrupted their efforts to impose their will on countries around the region. We think these new sanctions coming in [November] will have a significant economic and political effect inside the country. And that's what we want. We want massive changes in the behavior by the regime in Iran. And if they do not undertake that, they will face more consequences because we will find more sanctions to impose, another ways to put maximum pressure," Bolton told the Fox News broadcaster in an interview.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to leave the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose sanctions on Tehran and third states doing business with Iran. The US move was condemned by other signatories to the accord, who have expressed their commitment to preserving the deal.

Sanctions against Iran's energy sector will take effect in early November. Washington stated its goal is to bring oil exports from Iran to zero.

Meanwhile, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced earlier that US President Donald Trump was ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with Iran's representatives and possibly meet them at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying that Trump "is happy to talk with folks at any time."