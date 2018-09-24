Trump Says Will Discuss Military, Trade Issues With Japanese Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said that he intended to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York on Sunday to discuss military and trade issues.

"Going to New York. Will be with Prime Minister Abe of Japan tonight, talking Military and Trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Friday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that Abe and would hold talks on September 26 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The 73rd UN General Assembly started on September 18 and will last until October 5. The week of September 24 – 28 is expected to be the most intense and see numerous high-level meetings.

Previously, the White House said that the US President and the Japan’s prime minister during a phone call agreed to closely consult after the summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.