22:42 GMT +323 September 2018
    President Donald Trump talks on the phone aboard Air Force One during a flight to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to address a joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans, Thursday, January 26, 2017 (File photo).

    'Bureaucratic Coup' Against Trump Taking Place – Sen. Graham

    Senator Lindsey Graham’s comments came on the heels of an explosive report in the New York Times about Rod Rosenstein, the deputy Attorney General, who allegedly suggested exposing “the chaos consuming the administration and calling it to act to oust Trump from office “for being unfit.”

    There is a “bureaucratic coup” brewing against President Trump, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham noted Sunday while speaking on Fox News in response to host Chris Wallace’s question over if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein should be fired for allegedly planning to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump – a question, which is literally consuming the political circles this weekend.

    "He shouldn’t fire Rosenstein unless you believe Rosenstein’s lying; he said he didn't do the things alleged," Graham said, adding that FBI staffers tried “to taint the [2016 presidential] election” and shift it more in Trump’s Democratic rival’s, Hillary Clinton’s, favor.

    "I don't know what Rosenstein did, but I know what [Andrew McCabe] or [Peter Strzok] and [Lisa Page] did," Graham said referring to the contentious matter, and shortly afterwards added:

    NY Times Claims Deputy Attorney General Wanted to Secretly Tape Trump

    "They tried to destroy this president."

    He addressed Rosenstein’s alleged involvement by saying if it is really the case, the general attorney “should be fired.”

    "But he can’t make that decision. We need a special counsel to look at this. Rosenstein is doing the country a great disservice to the country by not appointing a special counsel to look at all of this," Graham went on to say.

    READ MORE: Trump on Sessions: ‘I Don't Have an Attorney General'

    On Friday an article came out in The New York Times, suggesting Rosenstein proposed covertly recording conversations with the president and floated a possibility of the White House officials invoking the 25th Amendment to the country’s constitution to kick the president out of office citing his being “unfit” for it. Rosenstein has since come up with multiple statements, vehemently denying the report.


