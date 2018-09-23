Dead Fish Cover Road After Hurricane Florence Flooding Recedes

US fire crews dealing with the clean-up operation after hurricane floodwaters receded made an unexpected discovery: dead fish spread across the highway.

The flooding from the deadly hurricane pushed the fish from their natural habitat and scattered them along an interstate highway, the Penderlea Fire Department posted on Facebook on Saturday.

READ MORE: Carolinas Contend With Aftermath of Fearsome Hurricane Florence

"Well, we can add 'washing fish off of the interstate' to the long list of interesting things firefighters get to experience!" it said.

WOW! Hurricane Florence flooding took fish so far from their natural habitat, they ended up stranded on I-40 once floodwaters receded.



Photos from Penderlea Fire Department in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/KwUB6S7vl2 — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaWLTX) September 23, 2018​

See fire crew hose off dead fish from highway Fire crews hosed off dead fish scattered across a North Carolina highway after floodwaters receded from the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. https://t.co/2G9bB62Tbe #Video #USRC pic.twitter.com/IFMkkY2foC — U.S. Reality Check🗽 (@USRealityCheck) September 23, 2018​

​"Hurricane Florence caused massive flooding in our area and allowed the fish to travel far from their natural habitat, stranding them on the interstate when waters receded," the fire department stressed.

According to the Associated Press, the death toll from the deadly Hurricane Florence has reached 43 people.

In 17 districts of North Carolina, hundreds of roads have been closed so far; drivers are urged not to move through the territories of these districts unless absolutely necessary. There are more than 50 thousand houses left without electricity.

According to Moody's Analytics, the economic damage from the hurricane amounted from $38 billion to $50 billion, of which insurance companies can cover only $1.7- $5 billion.

Fish weren't the only creatures to suffer during the flooding; Vice News reported that more than 5,500 pigs and 3.4 million chickens and turkeys were killed as a result of Hurricane Florence, mostly by drowning in floods throughout North Carolina, according to the state’s agriculture department.