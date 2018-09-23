Register
03:47 GMT +323 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival in Tolpuddle, England, Sunday July 22, 2018

    Corbyn: Labour Will Challenge UK Prime Minister May on Any Brexit Deal

    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on the eve of his party’s annual conference that he would challenge the UK Cabinet on any deal on Brexit, calling for a general election if the body failed to comply.

    Corbyn, addressing a crowd of supporters in Liverpool, said that he would not blindly support any deal the British government would agree on with EU lawmakers unless it protects jobs and living standards, Reuters reported.

    “We will challenge this government on whatever deal it brings back,” said Corbyn, adding that “if this government can't deliver, then I simply say to [British PM] Theresa May the best way to settle this is by having a general election.”

    READ MORE: May’s Statement on No-Deal Brexit Preparations is ‘Dreadful’ — Sturgeon

    Corbyn noted that regardless of the deal the UK government would agree to, it should comply with Labour’s so-called six tests for job security, living standards, and environmental protection. Earlier the Labour party leader said that he would back a new Brexit referendum if party members demanded it.

    “I was elected to empower the members of the party. So, if conference makes a decision I will not walk away from it and I will act accordingly,” he said. “If the people's party decide they want the people to have a final say on the deal, we have to respect the view of our members and we will go out and argue for it,” added Tom Watson, the number two Labour leader.

    Corbyn’s comments followed May’s return from Salzburg, where she and 17 EU member leaders failed to agree on the Chequers proposals.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the back entrance of 10 Downing Street in London, September 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    UK Ministers to Ask May to Offer New Brexit Plan After Salzburg Talks - Reports
    “This is the moment to do what is right for Britain,” May said, adding, “Now is the time for cool heads. And it is a time to hold our nerve.” She also noted that the negotiations on Chequers had “hit an impasse.”

    May’s team is reportedly preparing for a snap election in November as a contingency plan to secure the success of Brexit as well as to cement her position as UK leader, according to The Sunday Times Other reports suggest that several members of the Cabinet would demand that May present a ‘Plan B’ alongside her Brexit proposal next week, and adding that she should resign if a proposal is not presented. 

    UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt told BBC radio on Saturday that if the EU expected Britain to capitulate and give up its positions over Brexit, the bloc had “profoundly misjudged the British people.” Hunt outlined that “we may be polite, but we have a bottom line,” asserting that Britain will leave the economic bloc in March 2019, regardless of the deal’s details.

    Related:

    UK Ministers to Ask May to Offer New Brexit Plan After Salzburg Talks - Reports
    May’s Statement on No-Deal Brexit Preparations is ‘Dreadful’ - Sturgeon
    Labour Party Could Enter Government By Backing Fresh Brexit Vote – Polls
    Brits React to EU Council President Tusk’s Mocking of UK PM’s Brexit Strategy
    EU Leaders Gang Up on Theresa May in Salzburg, Brace for No-Deal Brexit
    Tags:
    2nd referendum, Brexit negotiations, Brexit, referendum, British Labour Party, Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bunny Cosplayer at Tokyo Game Show
    Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse