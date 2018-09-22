China Quits Trade Talks With US Amid Tariff Threats Escalation - Reports

Beijing was to send two separate delegations to Washington, one of which was expected to be headed by Liu; yet both of these delegations were cancelled, the Wall Street Journal reported. The second delegation was a mid-level delegation that had to start the talks and make necessary preparations for Liu’s visit.
READ MORE: US Tariffs to Hit Equal Number of Chinese, Foreign Companies — Chinese Ministry
White House official speaking to the reporters on condition of anonymity said that despite the cancellation, two sides remain in touch over the possible scheduling for more talks. “We have been very clear in all of these meetings about what is… required,” the official said. “I am still optimistic that there is a positive way forward, and the president wants us to continue to engage to try to achieve a positive way forward.”
The official outlined that Trump administration’s ultimate goal wasn’t to separate the Chinese and US markets, however, the companies could face the choice to alter their supply chains if Beijing won’t change the current economic course.
“In the short term there is, of course, a risk that if China continues on the path it is, that some companies as a result of this may start… to move supply chains,” the official said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)