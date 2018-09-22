75 Women Unite to Support Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

Seventy-five women who have known Brett Kavanaugh personally throughout his life came to show public support for him after he was accused of committing sexual assault during a high school party in the 1980s by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

The group of 75 women gathered in a Washington, DC, hotel and argued that the allegations conflicted with their own experiences with the Supreme Court nominee, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Women from every phase of Judge Kavanaugh’s life, those who know him best, have stepped forward to say that the allegation being leveled against him is false and we are proud to stand with Brett,” said Sarah Fagen, a former colleague of Kavanaugh’s from the George W. Bush administration.

Fagen shared her story of Kavanagh ensuring his colleagues’ psychological safety in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11. “The days after 9/11 in the White House were long and stressful, but Brett took the time to follow up and make sure I was doing okay,” Fagen said. “For me, running into Brett Kavanaugh was a gift.”

Maura Fitzgerald, Kavanaugh’s friend who also dated him while the two were college students, said she has known Kavanaugh for 35 years and felt it was important to share her experiences of his character with a wider audience, calling him a good friend and family man.

Meghan McCaleb, a friend of Kavanaugh’s since their high school days, when the high court nominee allegedly assaulted Ford, said that the allegations did not match with the man she has known for decades, Fox News reported.

“He stood out as the most responsible guy who always treated [women] with kindness and respect,” she said, describing him as “gentleman of the highest caliber.” She also said that Kavanaugh dated her sister and several of her friends in the past.

Laura Cox Kaplan, a longtime friend and colleague of Kavanaugh’s, said the nominee’s family had been treated unfairly, as they weren’t part of public life. “I am heartbroken over the way that this precious family has been treated. Brett is an extraordinary person, but he’s also a real person,” Kaplan said, noting that Kavanaugh “sets a high bar as a friend and as an example for others.”

Trump’s nominee for the lifelong position of Supreme Court justice, Kavanaugh denied all allegations, telling USA Today that he had no recollection of the incident. He agreed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday. Ford, who accused Kavanaugh of trying to grope her, remove her clothes and cover her mouth at a party, also said through her lawyer, Debra Katz, that she would be willing to testify if necessary precautions were taken to ensure her safety. Katz also said the FBI should investigate the allegation against Kavanaugh before Ford testifies, yet on Monday the Department of Justice said the allegation “does not involve any potential federal crime.”