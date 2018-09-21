Register
01:13 GMT +321 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    James O'Keefe, President of Project Veritas Action

    Rogue Government Auditor Describes Breaking Rules at Work to Project Veritas

    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An undercover investigation has revealed some of the ways a federal US employee breaks rules and potentially violate laws on the job. The government agency involved has launched an investigation into the “serious issues” raised by these practices.

    "Technically, everything I'm doing with DSA [Democratic Socialists of America] is stuff that I am not supposed to be doing for work. Like, it's explicitly prohibited. So like, if they find out, I could get in trouble basically," Government Accountability Office Auditor Natarajan Subramanian was recorded saying in an undercover sting conducted by Project Veritas.

    "The deep state is the nameless, faceless individuals in the various executive branches of government who are circumventing, or disregarding, the will of the voters, since the executive branch is elected by the people," said James O'Keefe, president of Project Veritas. O'Keefe spoke with Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik Thursday to discuss his latest findings.

    ​(The interview starts at 135:00.) 

    ​​"If you're in executive branch agency, you can slow-ball things to a degree, that it's, like, ineffective. And maybe you get in trouble, and maybe you get fired, or you resign or whatever, but, like, you slowed them down for a certain period of time," the auditor says in the video, which was released this week.

    The GAO is a governmental nonpartisan agency that is tasked with investigating how federal tax dollars are spent.

    Subramanian added that he has a friend who does contracting work for the Pentagon that is "very active" with the DSA, without delving into further detail.

    ​Government employees are allowed to have political affiliations and diverse views. However, they are prohibited from certain forms of political activism while they are at work. For instance, Lurita Alexis Doan, then the administrator of the General Services Administration, violated the Hatch Act in involving herself in schemes to help Republicans get elected, according to a 2007 report from the Office of Special Counsel. The history of these rules in the US goes back to 1801, when President Thomas Jefferson issued an executive order prohibiting federal employees from campaigning and influencing how other citizens vote.

    CNN Center
    CC BY 2.0 / red, white, and black eyes forever / CNN Center
    WATCH: Liberal CNN Pundit Admits Trump-Russia-Gate Is a ‘Nothing Burger’

    "We are aware of the [Project Veritas] video and investigating the serious issues it raises, and we have also communicated with the GAO Inspector General," the GAO said on Twitter Thursday.

    Subramanian "has been removed from any ongoing GAO work and cut off from access to GAO equipment," Chuck Young, managing director of public affairs for GAO, said in a second statement from the office Thursday afternoon. 

    ​"Congress has abdicated their responsibility by giving enormous amounts of power to these other agencies," O'Keefe said. "These people are not elected."

    For its part, the Democratic Socialists of America's DC chapter told The Hill Project Veritas' sting operation was "unethical."

    "This campaign, which wrongly targets both these dedicated public servants' freedom and their freedom to exercise their 1st amendment right, is just the latest in a long line of failed political attacks from a group desperate to remain relevant," DSA said in a statement to The Hill. 

    Related:

    ‘Trust Your Own Senses’: Project Veritas Founder Talks Video Journalism
    Special In-Studio Guest: James O'Keefe of Project Veritas
    Project Veritas Claims Twitter is Suppressing Pro-Trump, Right-Wing Tweets
    Project Veritas: 'We Want to Shut MSM Down for the Liars They Are'
    Sanders Deputy Campaign Manager May Sue Project Veritas Over Undercover Video
    Tags:
    sting operations, deep state, Project Veritas, GAO, Washington
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cold-Blooded Tenants: A French Man Who Owns 400 Reptiles
    Cold-Blooded Tenants: Frenchman Owns 400 Reptiles
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse