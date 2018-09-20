Trump Authorized Offensive Cyber Operations, US National Security Advisor Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the first US national cyber strategy in fifteen years, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton told reporters.

"Today the president signed a national cyber strategy, the first fully articulated cyber strategy in 15 years," Bolton said in a conference call. "The strategy takes effect today."

The newly-launched US cybersecurity strategy calls for an offensive response against any nation that targets the United States, National Security Adviser John Bolton said.

"For any nation taking cyber activity against the United States, they should expect… we will respond offensively as well as defensively," Bolton said in a conference call.

The National Security Adviser stressed that the United States is not as restricted in launching offensive hacking operations as under the previous administration, explaining that the US' federal agencies would follow new security guidelines under the new cybersecurity strategy.

Bolton said Trump earlier in the day signed a new US cyber strategy that went into effect immediately.