Death Toll in Shooting Outside Baltimore Climbs to Four, Sheriff Reports

A woman killed three people and then shot herself, after opening fire outside Baltimore, Harford County Sheriff said.

A 26 year old woman opened fire earlier, injuring 7 people and killing 4 including herself, Harford County Sheriff's Office reported. The police didn't respond with fire. The Sheriff's office said that the suspect's last known address was in Baltimore county.

Law enforcement said that the suspect was temporarily employed at the Rite Aid distribution center.

Earlier, media reported that three people were killed and five more were injured as a result of the shooting. The attack took place between Spesutia road and Perryman road in Perryman outside of Aberdeen in US state of Maryland.

The Sheriff said that for several hours law enforcement has been searching the 210,000 square foot facility for additional victims.