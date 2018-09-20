Unusual Suspects: US Surgeon, Girlfriend Accused of Drugging, Raping Women

The authorities claim that there may be more women who were sexually assaulted by the surgeon and his girlfriend in the past.

Dr. Grant William Robicheaux, a 38-year-old surgeon from Orange County, California, and his 31-year-old girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley have been accused of drugging and raping at least two women, according to media reports.

The pair was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, assault with intent to commit a sexual offense and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

© AP Photo / Newport Beach Police Department This undated booking photo provided by the Newport Beach, Calif., Police Department shows Grant W. Robicheaux, 38, a California doctor who appeared in a reality TV dating show

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas also revealed that more women came forward after the authorities released information about the investigation, and that there could be many more victims as the authorities seized “hundreds, probably over a thousand” videos and images related to the case, NBC News reports.

© REUTERS / Newport Beach Police Department Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, appears in a booking photo provided by the Newport Beach Police Department September 19, 2018

"In the materials we've seized there are thousands and thousands of videos and images in Robicheaux's phone, many also including Riley. Which we're now meticulously going through,” Rackauckas said. "The women in the videos appear to be highly intoxicated, beyond the ability to consent or resist."

During one of the two incidents Robicheaux and Riley are being accused of, in April 2016 the pair allegedly picked up a 32-year-old woman at a Newport Beach restaurant and subsequently brought her to Robicheaux’s apartment where they drugged and raped her.

Then, on October 2, 2016, Robicheaux and Riley met with a woman in at a Newport Beach bar and, when the latter became unconscious due to drinking, proceeded to "sexually assault her with the intention of raping her," the media outlet notes.

The attorneys for the accused, however, insist that the pair denies any allegations of non-consensual sex.

In 2014, Robicheaux reportedly made an appearance on the “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male,” a Bravo reality TV series.