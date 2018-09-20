Shooting in US State of Maryland Leaves Multiple Casualties – Sheriff

The attack took place in Harford County, in an area between Spesutia road and Perryman road in Perryman outside of Aberdeen. The local sheriff’s office has urged people to avoid the area.

"We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area. Media staging area still TBD," the Harford Sheriff announced on Twitter.

As the sheriff's office stated, police forces have been deployed to the area. The exact number of casualties, as well as the reasons behind the attack, are still unknown. The authorities have also failed to specify if the attacker has been detained.

#Breaking Shooting south of #Aberdeen & west of #APG has roads closed in Perryman #HarfordCounty police flooding this area. More than one victim going to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/UdgUUBcb0Q — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) September 20, 2018

Last October, another mass shooting took place in the same county, in Edgewood, eight miles from Perryman. Thirty-seven-year-old Radee Labeeb Prince shot and killed three of his co-workers and injured two more at a local granite fabricator, and was captured after a long manhunt.