Sailor Struck by Propeller Aboard USS George HW Bush

The sailor died aboard the US aircraft carrier George H. W. Bush - he was fatally wounded by the propeller of a Grumman E-2 Hawkeye plane, according to the Navy Times.

The accident occurred on September 17. As the newspaper notes, the sailor got too close to a propeller that was still running, while the plane was fixed on the deck.

READ MORE: USS Carney Destroyer Leaves Black Sea After ‘Security Operations' With Allies

Joseph Min Naglak had served in the Navy for about a year and a half, he was posted aboard the aircraft carrier George H. W. Bush in August 2017.

"The loss of a shipmate is a heartbreaking experience for a crew of a Naval vessel and those aboard USS George H.W. Bush will mourn Naglak's passing and remember him always for his devoted service and sacrifice to our Nation," read the AIRLANT statement.

Naglak was the only sailor injured in this incident, which is still investigated.