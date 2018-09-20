Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions attend the National Peace Officers Memorial Service

    Trump on Sessions: ‘I Don’t Have an Attorney General’

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    

    US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he was “very disappointed” in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but later softened his statements somewhat to say Sessions was “mixed up and confused.”

    In the interview published on Wednesday, Trump slammed Sessions on his performance as the nation’s top law enforcement officer. “I don’t have an attorney general. It’s very sad,” he told The Hill.

    READ MORE: US 'Not Some Banana Republic': Senator Scolds Trump's Attack on Jeff Sessions

    Trump has been critical of Sessions since the attorney general recused himself in 2017 from the investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Sessions said should not take part in an investigation into Trump’s campaign.

    In the interview, however, Trump says he’d been frustrated with his attorney general pick even before the investigation. “He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn’t see it. But he came very strongly; he really wanted to be. And, I let him be,” Trump said, noting that during the nomination process Sessions did “very poorly.”

    "He was mixed up and confused, and people that worked with him for, you know, a long time in the Senate were not nice to him, but he was giving a very confusing answer," Trump said of Sessions’ confirmation process, noting that he won the position by one vote.

    In this Aug. 31, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump gestures while speaking at the Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, N.C. President Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, suggesting the embattled official should have intervened in investigations of two GOP congressmen to help Republicans in the midterms. Trump tweeted Monday that “investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department.”
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Trump Orders Release of Secret Docs on Russian Probe Without Reading Them First
    Trump suggested that the frustration over the nomination process influenced Sessions’ decision to recuse himself, even though the FBI reported he didn’t need to. “When somebody asked him the first question about Hillary Clinton or something he said, ‘I recuse myself, I recuse myself.’ And now it turned out he didn’t have to recuse himself.”

    Asked whether Trump was planning to replace the attorney general, the US president said “we’ll see.” He did call his predicament “a very unfair thing.” 

    “It’s very sad. I’m not happy at the border, I’m not happy with numerous things, not just this,” Trump said.

    Later, in a brief interview Wednesday at the White House, Trump confirmed that he was “disappointed” but relented slightly. “I'm disappointed in the attorney general for numerous reasons but we have an attorney general. I'm disappointed in the attorney general for many reasons and you understand that,” he said before leaving for North Carolina.

