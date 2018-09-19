US Treasury Sanctions 2 Individuals Over Links to Daesh Terror Group in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has sanctioned a dual US-Trinidadian national along with another citizen Trinidad and Tobago over their alleged roles in financing the Islamic State (Daesh) terrorist group in Syria, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are sanctioning individuals involved in financial facilitation to obstruct and deter ISIS* financial operations in regions across the world,” Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said the statement, which identified the individuals as Emran Ali, a dual US and Trinidadian national, and Eddie Aleong a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago.

Earlier this month, the US Treasury Department announced new sanctions against four people and five entities, saying that they facilitated petroleum shipments and financing to the Syrian government and accusing one of the companies of facilitating fuel trade between the Syrian government and Daesh terrorists.

*Islamic State, also known as Daesh, ISIS or ISIL is a terror group, banned in the United States, Russia and many other countries.