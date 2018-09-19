Register
00:03 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Empty desks in a classroom

    ‘We Got Us One’: Alabama Students’ Mock Lynching Sparks Outrage (PHOTO)

    Cali4beach
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A picture from an Alabama high school’s spirit week has provoked outrage on social media, as the photo shows six white male students standing with their boots on the back of a black male student lying on the ground as part of their school’s spirit week celebrations.

    The caption on the photo, reportedly taken last Friday, says, "we got us one," a seemingly oblique reference to the white lynch mobs that murdered southern blacks with near-impunity during the days of legalized racial segregation known as "Jim Crow."

    New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, with sign reading Black folks need to stay out of white churches and White folks refused to be our neighbors, May 12, 2018
    © Tea Partiest/YouTube
    ‘Stay Out of White Churches’: Alabama Pastor Tells Black Residents to Avoid New Megachurch (PHOTO)

    It's common in US high schools to have themed "spirit weeks" leading up to major events, such as a big football game with a rival school or an autumn harvest ball, during which students are encouraged to dress outlandishly according to different days' themes during the week. Common theme days might be wearing the school's colors, going to class in pajamas or wearing silly hats.

    Some reports have said that the photo captured "Redneck Day" antics, but Moody High School in Alabama's St. Clair County says they didn't organize a "Redneck Day" but a "Destination Day" last Friday, in which students from each grade dressed up as one of four destinations: Hawaii; Dallas, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; or Hollywood, California. We guess this is supposed to be Texas?

     

    View this post on Instagram

    ***Swipe*** This is from Moody High School in Moody Alabama. Every Friday during football season the students dress up, I guess as a spirit thing to excite the students. This past Friday was “Redneck Day.” Why you’d have a redneck day in 2018, is beyond me, but I’ll let that go for now. This photo is circulating with the students. One of those students (who shall remain nameless) happens to be a follower of mine and sent this to me. I sent it to the main office at the school, to the PTO and I’ve tagged several local news stations in Alabama. If you swipe through, you’ll see parents defending their kids who are in this photo, which I find disgusting. “This photo will follow them around forever!” “It was the black kid’s idea!” “My son is not a racist!” Ummm, I hate to break it to you cupcake, but everything about this photo is racist. And I don’t care if “the black kid” suggested it, why would anyone agree to stand with their foot on another human, with that kind of caption?!? Even in Alabama, which has a reputation for such things, as does my home state, this isn’t okay. The not racist thing to do is to stop defending your own offspring and concern yourself with what this type of behavior does to the other students of color who see it, or to their younger siblings and parents. I think they certainly deserve better than this.,Any school should drop the hammer on things like this AND redneck day! It’s 2018! Your vice principal is a black woman! Do the right thing and let this be a learning experience for these kids AND their parents! This should not be tolerated in and form, in ANY state! I’m in Tennessee and I see many trashy racist things but if this happened at my kids schools, I would be all up in their business until this was handled. Every kid in that photo should, at the very least, be suspended. It’s a learning experience @moodyhighschool Don’t pass it up. You have a responsibility here. The rest of your students and their parents are waiting….. @moodyspanishclub @moodydevilsden @mhs.seniorcouncil2019 @moodyfca @mhsmajos @moodyhscheer

    A post shared by AGirlHasNoPresident (@agirlhasnopresident) on Sep 17, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

     

    As you can imagine, social media users blasted the image after it was posted on Instagram Monday.

    "It's disgusting, disgraceful and disturbing to see this picture and claim that there's nothing racist about it," said one commenter, according to AL.com. "Why are there so many people in this country so proud of their ignorance and backward thinking?"

    Empty desks in a classroom
    Cali4beach
    Alabama High School Suspends Students After Same-Gender Prom Proposal

    The school's principal, Christopher Walters, gave a contradictory statement to AL.com on Monday, saying, "We have confirmed that all students involved are friends and participated voluntarily in creating the picture, which they say was intended to be a 'joke'."

    He continued, saying, "The picture is offensive and unacceptable, and it does not reflect the values of our school, our students or our community. Notably, I also don't believe that the picture reflects the values of the students involved. There is another picture circulating on social media taken of the same group of students at the same time demonstrating that the students are friends. The students involved clearly made poor decisions, and we will take appropriate disciplinary action."

    The second photo referenced, which was given to AL.com, shows the same students, all standing, smiling with arms around one another.

    Republican candidate for US Senate Judge Roy Moore speaking during a news conference with supporters and faith leaders, in Birmingham, Alabama. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
    No Moore: Alabama Voters Reject Trump-Backed Candidate Over Sexual Assault Row

    "At Moody High School, we will continue to emphasize our commitment that all students be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion so that all students feel welcome and gain the knowledge necessary to become college and career ready and to be good citizens in our community," Walters said.

    Although the students were not identified by any statement, two of them have come forward with statements of their own. Austin Glass, one of the white students in the photo, told CBS 42 Monday that reactions had been "out of proportion" to the nature of the incident, but noted, "If I could go back, I wouldn't have took the picture. I probably wouldn't have even dressed up for that day."

    The mother of one of the white students told the station her family had received death threats after the photo was posted, saying over tears that she was "so sick of the threats and the bull crap."

    Nick Fuller, the black student being trod on in the photo, told the station he was sorry for offending people. "I'm thinking about it now, but I didn't think about it when we first took the photos."

    Related:

    Twitter Fumes as Aussie Paper Refuses to Call Serena Williams Cartoon 'Racist'
    US Principal Says Students Greeted with ‘Racist' Cheers at Football Game
    'Fanatic Dictator': Twitter Abuzz After Trudeau Defends His Jab at 'Racist'
    WATCH World Boxing Champions Clash in Restaurant Over 'Racist C**t' Slur
    Disputing Westminster Attacker's Citizenship Part of 'Racist Mindset' - Charity
    Tags:
    racial justice, Instagram, outrage, joke, photo, lynching, high school, Alabama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse