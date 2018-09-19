Register
22:32 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Sunspot Observatory in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains has been closed since Thursday under a shroud of mystery after the FBI evacuated it for reasons they would not explain to local authorities.

    New Mexico Sheriff Furious at FBI Stonewalling About Mysterious Evacuation

    © Sunspot Solar Observatory / Facebook
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Questions remain even after the Sunspot Solar Observatory in New Mexico was reopened following its mysterious closure by the FBI, and the local sheriff seems to have not given up on getting answers.

    "I think it's chicken sh*t the way the FBI handled it. I have a responsibility to protect my citizens," Otero County Sheriff Benny House told ABC 7 Monday. "I think it's paramount that we know what the threat is so we can provide safety."

    The observatory, and the post office on the same property, were mysteriously shut down on September 6, Sputnik News reported. At the time, House said "there was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers, but nobody would tell us anything." 

    UFO
    CC0
    Was It ET, UFO or Sun Dying Down? FBI Mum About Solar Observatory Shutdown

    The sheriff said the FBI asked his team for help evacuating, but when he was up there, he couldn't perceive any threats. "We hung out for a little while; then we left. No reason for us to be there. Nobody would tell us what we're supposed to be watching out for."

    The organization that runs facility — the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA) — has been reticent about the situation from the get-go. Spokeswoman Shari Lifson said that it was AURA's decision to evacuate, but that she wasn't even sure when the facility was vacated.

    Many online observers of the closure surmised that aliens were behind it, but experts who spoke with Sputnik News said that was unlikely. There was so much speculation about extraterrestrials that a spokesperson for the observatory had to come out and say "it definitely wasn't aliens."

    Then, when AURA announced the observatory's re-opening on September 16, it merely cited a "precautionary measure while addressing a security issue" as the reason for the evacuation. 

    The Sunspot Observatory in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains has been closed since Thursday under a shroud of mystery after the FBI evacuated it for reasons they would not explain to local authorities.
    © Sunspot Solar Observatory / Facebook
    WATCH: FBI Rapid Deployment Turns Sunspot Solar Observatory into Ghost Town

    The organization said that residents who had left the area would be returning to their homes as well. "We became concerned that a suspect in the investigation potentially posed a threat to the safety of local staff and residents."

    "Is there a bomb threat? Is there an active shooter? Is it chemical?" Sheriff House wondered "We need to know so we know what kind of manpower to send up there, and without knowing, it's dangerous for everybody."

    Both House and local media say they have tried repeatedly to get answers from the FBI, to no avail.

    Related:

    'It Wasn't Aliens': UFO Ruled Out as Cause of US Observatory Lockdown
    Aliens Unlikely to Be Cause of Mysterious New Mexico Observatory Shutdown
    GOP Congress Nominee: I Was Abducted by Aliens, But It Doesn’t Characterize Me
    Sorry ET, Got Here First: Russian Scientist Suggests Humans Would Destroy Aliens
    Are Octopuses Actually Space Aliens? Scientists Reveal Provocative Theory
    Beware ‘Demonic' Aliens: UFO Probes in US, UK Hampered by Religious Fears
    Aliens Like DC, Too? Wonder Woman's Stone Portrait Spotted on Mars (PHOTO)
    Aliens Again? Mysterious Object in Brazil Skies Baffles Users (VIDEO)
    Stargazers Spot Aliens on Chinese Probe's Photos (VIDEO)
    'Ghost' Signals Haunt Milky Way, but As We Get Them Aliens Will Be Already Dead
    Tags:
    conspiracy theory, FBI, aliens
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse