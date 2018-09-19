'Extremely Disconcerting': Rubio on Apple's Response to China Data Breach

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Apple has provided a delayed and poor response to the recent data breach involving the application Adware Doctor, which was sending users' data to China, US Senator Marco Rubio said in a letter to the company's CEO Tim Cook.

"Heightening concerns, moreover, were reports that Apple had been informed of Adware Doctor’s actions for at least several weeks, but did not pull the Adware Doctor app until these actions were made public," Rubio said.

The senator from Florida characterized Apple’s response as "extremely disconcerting" and underscored he found it alarming that the company could not detect the application's covert collection and storing process.

Rubio has been a vocal critic of China's trade policies and praised the US President Donald Trump's strong stand on the issue, including Trump introducing tariffs on Chinese imports.

Today I raised concerns with @Apple CEO Tim Cook after reports revealed that an app, Adware Doctor, was covertly sending Americans’ browsing history to a server in #China. https://t.co/E51BWVoUJq — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) September 19, 2018

​​The threat of US user data being stored on China's servers is also very troubling, Rubio said in the letter.

Rubio asked Cook to answer several questions pertaining to the incident, including why the reports about Adware Doctor were not immediately investigated and what steps would Apple undertake to prevent similar incidents in the future.