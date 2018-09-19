Star-Struck: US Woman Attacks Neighbor, Claims She is Kardashian

While Kohler claimed that she pushed her neighbor because the latter was too nosey, the victim said that it wasn’t the first time Kohler accosted her for no reason.

A 35-year-old Florida woman named Crystal Jene-Amber Kohler became involved in an incident that prompted the local sheriff’s office to remark that maybe she “watched too many episodes of KUWTK (Keeping Up with the Kardashians).”

According to a statement posted on the official Facebook page of Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on September 14 when Kohler "randomly approached her neighbor."

During the altercation, Kohler said, “I’m a Kardashian, I’m going to f*** you up,” and then proceeded to push the neighbor in the chest with both hands.

When the responding deputies confronted Kohler about her behavior, she claimed that her neighbor was “too nosey.”

The victim, however, explained that it has been “an ongoing issue,” with Kohler yelling at her for no apparent reason.

The deputies arrested Kohler and brought her to the Marion County Jail where she remains on $500 bond, charged with one count of simple battery.