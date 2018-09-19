Sweet 17: Russian Schoolgirl Makes Breakthrough During NY Fashion Week (PHOTO)

Anastasia Vakhmyanina from the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has leaped from school halls to the runway at one of the world’s top fashion shows, stunning onlookers with her baby-like face and blue eyes.

The 17-year-old model from Russia, Anastasia Vakhmyanina, has become the cover girl for one of the shows at the 2018 New York Fashion Week. The girl has not only presented a collection of Chinese designer Kaven Liu but also appeared in its commercial.

READ MORE: Breakthrough Model of the Year Winnie Harlow Becomes New Victoria's Secret Angel

Anastasia, who is in her final school year, started modelling a year ago and got her first commission in China in April 2018. This summer she also created an Instagram account, where she shares her modeling routine and travel experiences, occasionally getting philosophical.